Man arrested for assaulting police, corrections officer

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he assaulted a police officer and a corrections officer on Monday.

LPD said just before midnight on February 10, officers were called to an apartment complex in the area of 16th and D Streets.

The caller said there was a group of people smoking and drinking in the hallway, and when he confronted them, one of the men pulled out a metal pipe and refused to leave.

Officers arrived and contacted Jamel Hudson, 23, who was arrested for disturbing the peace.

After being put into handcuffs, Hudson began struggling, kicking at officers and spitting on them, police said.

Hudson kicked one of the officers in the chest, according to LPD.

He was eventually taken to jail, where he struck a corrections officer in the face with his head during the book-in process.

Hudson was cited and lodged for two counts of third-degree assault on an officer and disturbing the peace