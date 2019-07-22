Teen arrested for attacking man mowing his grass

Lincoln Police arrested an 18-year-old after he assaulted a man while he was mowing his lawn, causing a possible skull fracture.

LPD said around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, a witness reported she saw a man punching her neighbor in the area of 4100 N. 71st street.

Police arrived and learned the 37-year-old victim was mowing his lawn when Lado Kose, 18, approached him and said: “who the **** are you trying to be.”

Kose then assaulted the victim, causing possible vision loss and bleeding to his eye.

The victim also possibly suffered a skull fracture, police said.

According to LPD, the victim and Kose had no connection prior to the assault.

Kose was arrested for first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony.

