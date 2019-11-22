Man arrested for attempted child enticement of 14-year-old

Lincoln Police arrested a 35-year-old man on multiple charges after he arranged to meet and have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

LPD said on November 18, the child’s mother was looking through the victim’s phone when she saw inappropriate pictures sent to the teen from Nicholas Coates, 35, of Crete.

The mother called LPD, and investigators continued the conversation with Coates as if they were the victim. Eventually, Coates agreed to meet near 79th and A streets to have sex.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, the meet up took place, and Coates was arrested for attempted child enticement.

Coates was found to be in possession of sex toys, marijuana, and a pipe with suspected methamphetamine. He was also cited with possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the two met through a social media app called Whisper.

