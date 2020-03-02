Man arrested for breaking into unlocked garage, stealing multiple items

Lincoln Police arrested a 34-year-old man for breaking into a garage and stealing photography lights, an AC adapter, and other items.

LPD said around 9 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 3400 Block of Neerpark Drive, near 56th and Calvert Street, on a report of a burglary.

The victims, a 38-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman were contacted by officers. The woman told police she was inside the home when the suspect rang the doorbell, tried to open the door, then went inside the unlocked garage.

She woke up the male victim and they called police, LPD said.

A search began for the suspect near Holmes Lake, and eventually, Steven Cerveny, 34, was contacted near 59th and Pioneers Boulevard.

Cerveny matched the description that the victims gave police, and video from the area showed him at the scene.

A crowbar was found in Cerveny’s backpack, as were the stolen photography lights, AC adapters, light stands, and a zipper case.

Cerveny was arrested and lodged for burglary.