Man arrested for burglarizing brother's home

A man was arrested for burglary after reportedly stealing over $17,000 worth of items from his brother’s home in Lincoln.

LPD said on October 3, a 26-year-old man reported he returned to his home and realized a burglary had occurred.

The man said over $17,000 worth of items, including multiple video game consoles, was missing from the northwest Lincoln home.

The victim checked his surveillance footage, police said, and discovered Tyree Partee, 26, the victim’s brother, was responsible.

Marcella Hill, 21, Partee’s girlfriend, was also arrested for theft by receiving.

