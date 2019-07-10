Man arrested for calling pharmacy to fill fake prescription

Lincoln Police arrested a man after he reportedly called a local store, identified himself as a doctor, and told the pharmacy he needed to call in a prescription for himself.

LPD said officers responded to Russ’s Market at 1709 Washington Street on a report of a fraudulent prescription.

Police said an unknown man called and identified himself as a doctor and told the pharmacy he needed to call in a prescription for Stephon Watkins.

The prescription required a wireless submission and could not be accepted over the phone. The pharmacy suspected fraud and called LPD.

Officers located Stephon Watkins in the Russ’s Market parking lot in a stolen 2019 Chevy Suburban from Austin, Texas.

Watkins was arrested for providing false information to a practitioner and theft by receiving stolen property.

