Man arrested for causing disturbance, claiming to be an police officer

A 26-year-old man was arrested after causing a disturbance at Shaker’s Gentleman’s Club in Waverly, claiming to be an undercover police officer, and threatening a victim with a BB gun that resembled a handgun.

The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office said on Sunday night, Keith Urban, 26, caused a disturbance at Shaker’s around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived they talked to witnesses that said once Urban was taken outside, he began claiming he was an undercover police officer and that he had a firearm on him.

One of the victims said Urban pulled a black and silver firearm out and pressed it against his stomach. The gun turned out to be a realistic looking BB gun, police said.

Urban left the scene, and was eventually located by deputies during a traffic stop. He was arrested for terroristic threats and impersonating a police officer.

