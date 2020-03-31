Man arrested for causing disturbance, threatening officer

Lincoln Police arrested a man on Monday who caused multiple disturbances throughout the day and then threatened to kill an officer.

LPD said around 5:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1600 Block of D Street on a report of a man yelling outside.

Police contacted Cameron Collier, 26, who had also been talked to by police earlier in the day for yelling in the area.

When police were talking to Collier, he continued to yell and scream profanities at officers, police said, and when they tried to arrest him he ran back into his apartment, dragging one of the officers.

Inside, Collier said he was going to get a knife and kill the officer, and a knife was seen in his pocket, police said.

More officers arrived and were able to take Collier into custody for attempted second-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace.