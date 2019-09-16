Man arrested for causing serious crash, fleeing scene

Lincoln Police arrested a reportedly intoxicated man who fled the scene of an accident that left two people with serious injuries.

LPD said on Saturday around 7:42 p.m., a crash took place near N 48th Street and Benton Avenue.

According to police, a Dodge Avenger, driven by Travis Williams, 29, turned out in front of a motorcycle with two people on it.

The vehicles collided, and the two people on the motorcycle were injured.

The 40-year-old female driver of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries, while the 42-year-old male passenger has traumatic injuries but is expected to survive, LPD said.

When officers arrived, the Dodge Avenger was found abandoned.

After fleeing from the scene, Williams was contacted by police at his home and arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident and DUI. Williams had a BAC of .139 and has two previous DUI convictions.

