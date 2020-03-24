Man found asleep in apartment hallway arrested for drugs, assault

Lincoln Police arrested Jose Enriquez after he was found asleep in an apartment hallway.

Police said they were called to an apartment near 11th and G Monday at 1:00 a.m.

Officers found the 43-year-old man still in the hallway. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Enriquez was taken into custody due to his high level of intoxication.

Once in custody, officers found a meth pipe, baggies of meth and baggies with meth residue in Enriquez's coat pockets.

He had a total of three grams of meth.

Once in jail, Enriquez refused to provide his fingerprint and kicked a correctional officer in the groin.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, assault on a corrections officer and criminal trespassing.

The corrections officer had no injuries, only pain.