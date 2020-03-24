Man found asleep in apartment hallway arrested for drugs, assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested Jose Enriquez after he was found asleep in an apartment hallway.
Police said they were called to an apartment near 11th and G Monday at 1:00 a.m.
Officers found the 43-year-old man still in the hallway. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Enriquez was taken into custody due to his high level of intoxication.
Once in custody, officers found a meth pipe, baggies of meth and baggies with meth residue in Enriquez's coat pockets.
He had a total of three grams of meth.
Once in jail, Enriquez refused to provide his fingerprint and kicked a correctional officer in the groin.
He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, assault on a corrections officer and criminal trespassing.
The corrections officer had no injuries, only pain.