Man arrested for elbowing officer in the head

Lincoln Police arrested a 24-year-old man for assault on an officer after he elbowed an officer in the head at a local convenience store.

LPD said officers were sent to the Pump and Pantry connected to the McDonald’s at 345 West O Street just before midnight on Monday.

Caden Holmes, 24, was trespassing on the property, and police say he had previously been banned from the location.

Police attempted to put him in handcuffs, but he refused, and eventually struck an officer on top of the head with his elbow.

The officer complained of head pain after the assault but has recovered.

Holmes was arrested for third-degree assault on an officer, first-degree trespassing, resisting arrest, and obstructing a police officer.

