Man arrested for enticement after arranging to meet 14-year-old

A 20-year-old man was arrested for enticement after pressuring a 14-year-old into meeting to have sex.

LPD said on November 18, officers received a call from a parent about conversations between her 14-year-old daughter and Nahush Karki, 20.

The conversations consisted of Karki pressuring the teen into a meeting to have sex, police said.

According to authorities, Karki understood the victim was underage.

A date and time were agreed upon, and police showed up to the meeting spot and contacted Karki, who was cited for enticement via electronic communication device.

