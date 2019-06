Lincoln Police arrested a 38-year-old man for public indecency after he was reportedly masturbating while walking toward an Arby’s on Saturday.

According to LPD, on Saturday around 8 p.m., multiple witnesses in the 2900 Block of N 57th Street in Lincoln said a man was walking in the street with his penis exposed.

The man was reportedly walking toward a nearby Arby’s and masturbating.

Officers located David Hefner, 38, inside the Arby's, and arrested him for public indecency.