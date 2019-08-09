Man arrested for firing gun near 22nd and Washington

Lincoln Police arrested a 26-year-old man for firing a rifle multiple times in the area of 22nd and Washington on Thursday.

LPD said officers responded to the area just after 5 p.m. after several witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

The witnesses were able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle, and surveillance footage verified the vehicle in question.

Police said they identified Cody Williams, 26, as a suspect, and he was contacted around 9 p.m. as he arrived home in his vehicle.

A .223 rifle was located in the vehicle, and five spent casings were found in his pocket, police said.

Williams was arrested for discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building and using a weapon to commit a felony.

In addition, he was cited for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

No injuries were reported, and police did not find damage to any property.

Police said it is likely Williams was in a feud with someone in the area.

