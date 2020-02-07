Man arrested for 'fondling' woman who was walking into building

Lincoln Police arrested a 21-year-old man for third-degree sexual assault after he inappropriately touched a woman who was walking into a building on Wednesday.

LPD said around 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1800 Block of E street.

The 24-year-old victim told police a man fondled her while she was walking into a building in the area.

Officers identified the man as Brent Smith, 21, who lived nearby.

When Smith was contacted he admitted to touching the victim. He proceeded to resist arrest for several minutes, police said, and a knife was located in his pocket.

He was arrested for third-degree sexual assault, resisting arrest at and carrying a concealed weapon.

