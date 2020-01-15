Man arrested for hitting teenager, child | Discards firearm

Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old man who assaulted a teenager and a one-year-old while causing a disturbance on Wednesday.

LPD said around 11 p.m., officers were sent to the 2600 Block of S 11th Street on a report of a burglary in progress.

Krisjanis Pool, 19, reportedly forced his way into the victim’s home with the goal of arguing with his 16-year-old girlfriend who lived there.

While the couple was arguing, another teenage girl who was holding a one-year-old tried to get him to leave.

Police said Pool then yelled at the teenager and hit her and hit the child.

The homeowner, a parent of the girlfriend, heard the disturbance and kicked Pool out of the home.

When police arrived, Pool took off running, discarding a handgun in the process.

The handgun was found with the serial number scratched off, and Pool was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

He was arrested for possession of a defaced firearm, cited for third-degree assault, criminal mischief, obstructing a police officer and child abuse.

