Man arrested for holding knife to 73-year-old woman's neck

Lincoln Police said Guno Yankton, 27, was arrested on Monday for several charges including attempted second degree assault and use of weapon to commit a felony.

According to police, a 73-year-old woman was getting in her car near 10th and South Streets around 7:00 p.m. Monday when a man approached her. The victim reported the man asked her for a ride.

When the victim told the man no, she reported he put a knife to her neck. The woman also reported the man tried to stab her. The woman was able to get away from the man and her her car's horn, scaring the suspect off.

Police identified the suspect as Guno Yankton. Following the attempted assault, police said Yankton was caught kicking in two apartment doors near 10th and Plum Streets.

Yankton was arrested by officers near 10th and Plum.

Police said alcohol is a suspected factor.