Lincoln Police cited a 40-year-old man for indecent exposure after he was spotted panhandling with his pants around his ankles.

LPD said around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, the caller saw the man near 9th and K Streets holding a sign saying he was homeless and that "anything helps" while his pants were down.

An LPD captain contacted the man, who resisted arrest and provided a short struggle.

He was eventually arrested and cited for indecent exposure and soliciting in the right of way.