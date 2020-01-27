Man arrested for pawning stolen rings, receipts help with investigation

A Lincoln woman keeping receipts and photos of her jewelry led to the arrest of a 53-year-old man who stole them out of her vehicle earlier this month.

Police said on Jan. 2 around 5:30 a.m., a 55-year-old woman reported she found her car window broken and her bags removed while she was at the gym in downtown Lincoln.

In one of the bags were four rings which had emotional importance to the woman, police said.

The rings were valued at nearly $15,000.

Police said investigators were able to find similar rings at local pawn shops during the investigation, and since the woman had receipts and pictures of her with the rings, officers were able to determine they were hers.

Police were also able to determine Logan Johnson used associates to pawn the rings for him at different shops. According to LPD, Johnson was present at the pawn shops and was in control of the transactions but used another person’s name.

On Saturday, police arrested Johnson for theft by receiving.

Police said the victim still has to pay the pawn shop fees to receive the rings, but the items have been placed on hold.