Man arrested for pointing pellet gun at firefighters

A man was arrested for pointing a pellet gun at firefighters after being found trespassing at an auto lot.

LPD said around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, crews were sent to 730 West Cornhusker Highway on a cold exposure call.

Steven Howard was contacted inside the van, and when Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel asked if he had any weapons, he said no.

However, he then pulled out a pellet gun that looked like a handgun, police said, and pointed it at the firefighters.

One of the LFR crew members was able to get the gun away from him, and LPD was called.

Howard was taken into custody for trespassing and disturbing the peace.

