Man arrested for reportedly chasing victim with hatchet

Lincoln Police arrested a 33-year-old man after he reportedly chased a victim down an alley with a hatchet.

LPD said on Friday around 4 p.m, officers responded to the 900 Block of S 11th Street on reports of a victim being chased with a hatchet.

Officers arrived and contacted the victim and witnesses, and the victim said he got home and was approached by Aaron Straight, 33.

The victim said Straight yelled at him “I need my money,”, and that Straight has robbed him before.

The victim then said Straight chased him down the street with a hatchet, but he was able to get away.

Shortly after, officers contacted Straight and found the weapon inside his home.

He was cited and lodged for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

