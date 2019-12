Lincoln Police arrested a 23-year-old man after he delivered 24.5 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer.

LPD said on Dec. 2, Lorenzo Diaz, 23, was arrested for delivery of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

LPD said the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force conducted an investigation and Diaz delivered the cocaine to an undercover investigator.

Diaz was taken into custody and found to be in possession of an additional 28.2 grams of suspected cocaine.