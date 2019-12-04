Man arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old

A 28-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault of a child after reportedly assaulting a 10-year-old in rural Lancaster County.

Shane Heinen was arrested around 8 p.m. on Sunday by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault of a child.

The victim was known to Heinen, authorities said.

LSO said the nature of the assault, which took place around Nov. 1, was reported to a therapist by the child, and the therapist informed the mother.

The child was then taken to the hospital for evaluation, and Heinen was arrested.

LSO said Heinen had previous felony drug convictions.

He was cited and lodged for third-degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse, and generation of child pornography.

LSO said the child pornography charge stems from photos that were found on Heinen's cell phone.