Man arrested for spitting at Walmart employee, officers

Lincoln Police arrested an 18-year-old man who caused a disturbance in Walmart and spit on employees and officers Thursday morning.

LPD said they were called to the Walmart near 84th and Highway 2 around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, when they found Ian Rinaker, 18, causing a disturbance and throwing things in the store.

When officers tried to arrest Rinaker, LPD said he struggled, pulled his arms away, and began spitting on them.

Police said he was taken into custody but kept spitting on officers, and also spit on a Walmart employee.

According to LPD, he grabbed a bottle of Sunkist, drank it, and spit it at an employee.

He was arrested for two counts of assault with bodily fluid on a police officer, resisting arrest, failure to comply, and disturbing the peace.

Police said there were no indications of drug use.