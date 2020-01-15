Man arrested for stealing car from convenience store

Lincoln Police arrested a 22-year-old who stole a vehicle that was left running in front of a convenience store on Tuesday.

LPD said around 3:30 p.m., the victim said he parked his car in front of the U-Stop near 2140 K Street and left it running while he ran inside. The store clerk then told the victim his black 2018 Hyundai Elantra was being driven away.

Roughly 7 minutes after police were called the vehicle was spotted at a Quick Shop at 2710 W Street.

Elliot Rohrs, 22, was contacted in the driver’s seat of the car. He told officers her friend picked him up in the car a few hours before but his friend jumped out of the car so he continued to drive it.

Rohrs was arrested for felony theft deceiving.

