Man arrested for stealing gas, fighting with officers

A man was arrested in Lincoln for driving off without paying for his gas, and fighting with officers when they came to speak to him about it.

LPD said on February 4, a U Stop employee saw a man fill up his car at the store near 3244 Cornhusker Highway and leave without paying.

The employee wrote down the plate number, and a few days later an officer saw that vehicle in a parking lot.

The driver told police he lent the car to a person that night named SonLee Prack. Surveillance video from the store confirmed it was Prack who filled up the vehicle, and on Tuesday officers went to talk to him about it.

According to LPD, Prack started fighting with officers but was eventually taken into custody for stealing the gas and resisting arrest.

Prack also has two other theft arrests.

