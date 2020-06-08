Man arrested for taking narcotics, biting officer

Lincoln Police arrested an 18-year-old man who reportedly took narcotics, had to be restrained by family members, and bit an officer’s hand.

LPD said on Monday morning around 2 a.m., officers were called to the 5700 Block of Saylor Street on a report of a family member who had taken narcotics and was agitated.

Officers contacted Rodman Graybeal Jr. who was being restrained by family members.

According to LPD, after not being able to deescalate the situation, officers tried to arrest Graybeal, when he charged at an officer and bit him in the hand.

The officer suffered several cuts to his hand.

After a lengthy struggle, Graybeal was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and then taken to jail.

