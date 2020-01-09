Man arrested for trespassing after her enters woman's home

Lincoln Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested after he walked in uninvited to the home of a 20-year-old woman he was reportedly stalking.

LPD said on Wednesday around 9 a.m. officers were called to the 1200 Block of S 31st Street.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, identified the man as her “stalker” and said he had walked into her home without permission. The victim was able to push the man out of her house and provide a description of the man.

She also told police that she met the man casually roughly a week ago, and four days ago he came to her home, knocked on the door, but eventually left on his own.

When officers searched the area they found Derrick Kunkel, who matched the description of the suspect.

He also had a letter addressed to the victim in his bag.

Kunkel was arrested for 2nd-degree Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing a Police Officer.

