Man arrested in connection to suspicious death in October

A 49-year-old has been arrested in connection to the death of a Lincoln man in October.

LPD said Mark Hietbrink, 49, was arrested Sunday in connection to the death of 44-year-old Jonathan Olson.

LPD said Olson died as a result of a head injury caused by blunt force trauma sustained during an assault.

Olson was found near 49th and Fremont streets on October 11 after he called the police to report he was assaulted.

Police said Olson and Hietbrink were in a relationship with the same woman, and on October 11 Olson went to Hietbrink's home to collect personal items.

Police said Olson was confronted by Hietbrink, and witnesses reported they saw Hietbrink assault Olson.

Olson died in the hospital six days later.