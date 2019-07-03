Man arrested near Hastings Chatauqua Park

An Adams County Sheriff's spokesperson said one man was arrested after crashing through a barricade guarding Hastings Chatauqua Park.

The incident happened around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff's official told Local4 that the man was driving a car with Hall county plates and was trying to evade authorities at a high rate of speed.

Authorities said the car crashed through a metal barricade on the north end of the park at 5th and Crane. The car then drove through the park, negotiated a small waterway and came out of the park on the southeast corner near the former National Guard Armory.

The man was arrested about 20 minutes later at a residence about five blocks away from the park.

Authorities have not revealed the man's name or the charges on which he was arrested. Local4 is following the story and will report more details as they become available.

