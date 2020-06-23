Man arrested on drug charges after body found in Curtis home

Frontier County authorities have arrested a man on drug charges after a college student was found dead at a home in Curtis.

Maxwell Allen, 23, of McCook was arrested June 16 on charges including distribution of a controlled substance after Frontier County deputies and other first-responders were called to a home and found the body of Jamie Spratlen, 22, of Lincoln. Allen was at the home.

Spratlen was in her second year of veterinary studies at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

Deputy County Attorney Whitney Lindstedt said officials are awaiting autopsy results for Spratlen and then will decide if there are grounds for more charges.