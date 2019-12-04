Man arrested with stolen gun

A Lincoln man spent the night in jail after police said he was found inside a woman's home with a stolen handgun.

A little before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home near 33rd and Fletcher.

Lincoln Police said they found the suspect inside the woman's home when she was not there. The woman is known to the suspect.

When the suspect was taken into custody, officers found he had a stolen handgun.

The was stolen from a car in October of last year in south Lincoln.