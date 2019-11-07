Man assaulted and robbed during dating app meet-up

Lincoln Police said a man was robbed while meeting up with a man he met on the dating app, Grindr.

The victim told police he arranged to meet up with a man near Gateway Mall Thursday around 2 a.m. The victim let the man into his passenger seat and they started chatting. Soon after a man with a hood over his face knocked on the driver's side window. The victim told police he felt like he was about to get robbed and that the passenger was in on it.

According to the police report, the passenger punched him in the face and the men stole his phone valued at $1,000. The victim saw the men leave in a four-door car together. The victim went home and borrowed a phone to call police.