Man assaulted during robbery attempt on Sunday

Lincoln Police are searching for a suspect who punched a victim in the face and threatened him with a knife during a robbery attempt on Sunday.

LPD said around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 600 Block of S. 20th Street on a report of a robbery.

Officers learned a 58-year-old man was sitting in his car with the door open, when an unknown suspect walked up, displayed a knife, and demanded money.

The suspect then punched the victim in the face, and when the victim got out of the vehicle to confront him, the suspect ran away.

No loss was reported, and the victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 402-441-6000.

