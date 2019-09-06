Man assaults pregnant woman near 48th and Adams

Lincoln Police arrested an 18-year-old for reportedly assaulting two people, one of whom was pregnant.

LPD said on Wednesday around 9 p.m., officers responded to the area of N. 48th Street and Adams on a report of an assault.

According to police, officers found Josiah Meredith, 18, laying on the ground unresponsive.

Meredith later told police he drank alcohol and consumed narcotics.

According to witnesses in the area, Meredith was running around when he ran into a pole, ran into traffic, and then assaulted a 22-year-old female leaving a nearby business.

The victim’s 38-year-old coworker came to help and was also assaulted by Meredith, police said.

The victims told police he punched them in the head and pulled their hair.

Meredith was cited and lodged for third-degree assault on a pregnant woman, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, and disturbing the peace.

