Man attempts to hide 11-inch knife during traffic stop

A man was arrested after trying to hide a large knife while speaking to officers on Saturday.

LPD said around 8:30 p.m. LPD officers responded to a report of people arguing in the 600 block of South 27th Street.

After arriving, officers contacted 38-year-old Jeremy L. Hayes.

As officers were speaking with Hayes, he attempted to hide an 11-inch knife (5 in blade) with a knuckle guard.

Officers discovered the knife on the ground behind Hayes and lodged him for Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.