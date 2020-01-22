Man breaks leg, woman arrested after burglary

Police say a woman was arrested and a man broke his leg after burglarizing an apartment in Lincoln on Tuesday.

LPD said around 1 p.m., officers were called to the Waterbrook Apartments located southwest of 33rd Street and Folkways Boulevard.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was there with her kids and heard them talking to someone in the other room. She told police she walked into the room and saw her children talking to someone who was known to the family.

However, she also realized all of her items, such as TVs, a phone, wallet with cash, shoes, hat, and a debit card were missing.

After she noticed her things were missing, she went outside and saw the adult male holding her TV and yelling on the ground. Police said he broke his leg after he slipped on ice while trying to get away.

A woman was also seen standing next to the man wearing the woman’s hat, and the two fled the scene.

A short time later, LPD said officers were called to the hospital after a man showed up with a broken leg. He was identified as the man responsible for the burglary.

The woman, Sherry Gomez, 35, was also at the hospital and was found to be in possession of the stolen money. She admitted to police she was at the apartment during the time of the burglary.

Gomez was arrested for burglary.

All of the stolen property, valued at $2,200, was located.

The man will be cited after he is released from the hospital.