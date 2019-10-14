Man caught stealing children's bike arrested for drug possession

Lincoln Police arrested a man for meth possession after he was spotted stealing a children's bike.

LPD said on Thursday around 9 p.m. a person was spotted reportedly stealing a children’s bike in the 3400 block of Portia.

LPD said Tyler Ball, 31, was pulling the bike along side him, and an officer in an unmarked vehicle tried to contact him.

Ball fled on the bike, police said, but was eventually taken into custody after he was tackled off the bike by an officer.

.4 grams of methamphetamine was found in his left pocket, according to LPD, and 1.2 grams of meth was located in his bag.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of a police officer.

