Man caught with drugs in Lincoln high school parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. – A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after being found in a Lincoln high school parking lot with drugs.
LPD said on Monday around 11 p.m., officers were sent to the parking lot at Lincoln North Star High School on a report of a suspicious vehicle.
The man inside the car, Stephen Roberson, 24, was contacted by police, and appeared lethargic and had slurred speech, LPD said.
Officers spotted a needle containing a clear liquid that tested positive for meth, and a Clonazepam pill.
He was cited and lodged on multiple drug charges.