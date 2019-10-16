Man caught with drugs in Lincoln high school parking lot

A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after being found in a Lincoln high school parking lot with drugs.

LPD said on Monday around 11 p.m., officers were sent to the parking lot at Lincoln North Star High School on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The man inside the car, Stephen Roberson, 24, was contacted by police, and appeared lethargic and had slurred speech, LPD said.

Officers spotted a needle containing a clear liquid that tested positive for meth, and a Clonazepam pill.

He was cited and lodged on multiple drug charges.

