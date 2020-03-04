Lincoln Police: Man causes accident, punches other driver in throat

Lincoln Police arrested a 62-year-old man who caused a car accident, pulled a knife on the other driver and punched him in the throat.

LPD said on Tuesday around 7 p.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of West P Street, which is west of the O Street Overpass.

Officers learned the victim arrived at a mechanic’s shop when his vehicle was struck by another car, driven by Tango Crenshaw, 62.

The victim told police he got out to talk to Crenshaw about the accident and began taking photos of both vehicles. That is when Crenshaw became agitated, punched the victim in the throat, and pulled out a knife, police said.

Crenshaw told the victim “I’m going to kill you” and swung the knife at him, witnesses told police.

Officers arrested Crenshaw for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.