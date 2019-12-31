Man chases burglar away with knife

Lincoln Police are investigating after a man said he chased a would-be-burglar out of his apartment with a knife on Tuesday morning.

LPD said around 2:30 a.m. in the area of North Cotner and Vine streets, a 25-year-old man was asleep when he heard his door being kicked in.

The man told police he grabbed a knife and chased the burglar out of his apartment and into the parking lot before the suspect drove off in a dark-colored two-door vehicle.

The man did not say the suspect was armed, and $150 in damage was caused to the door.

Police said they do not have any suspects as of yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

