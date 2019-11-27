Man chases suspects trying to break into his car, gets assaulted

Lincoln Police arrested an 18-year-old man for assault after a victim showed up to a police station with a cut on his neck.

LPD said on Nov. 19 around 2 p.m., a 59-year-old man showed up at the police station near 49th and Huntington with a cut on his neck.

He told police he was at home near 42nd and St. Paul Avenue when he was alerted that two people were trying to break into his car.

The victim yelled at the suspects who proceeded to run away.

The victim then drove around the neighborhood looking for the suspects. He found them near 46th and Baldwin, and one of the suspects, Israel Mata, 18, ran toward the victim’s car.

The victim told police Mata had a knife and was threatening to kill him, and although he tried to roll his window up, Mata was able to swing the knife and cut the left side of his neck, causing minor injuries.

After a detailed description was given, Mata was identified as a suspect and was contacted on Tuesday at his apartment near 45th and Baldwin.

He was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

