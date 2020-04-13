Man cited for car accident that caused power outage in Lincoln

Lincoln Police said a 24-year-old man was cited for a car accident that caused a power outage in Lincoln on Sunday.

According to police, the driver was going south on 48th Street when he crashed into a power pole at Claire Avenue just after 12:00 p.m. Sunday.

The driver told police his cell phone fell inside his car and he lost control of the pickup as he reached to get the phone.

The man’s pickup was totaled and damage to the pole is estimated at $10,000. No one was injured in the crash.

The man was cited for negligent driving.