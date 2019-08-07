Man cited for hitting cyclist in early July

Lincoln Police cited a 48-year-old man for careless driving after he struck a cyclist in early July, leaving the cyclist in critical condition.

LPD said on July 11 around 7 p.m, officers responded to the area of West Pioneers between SW 9th and S. Folsom Street.

48-year-old Thomas Hudson reported he was driving west when he struck the bicycle and said he did not see the cyclist due to the lighting.

Hudson told police he tried to swerve but couldn’t move over due to oncoming traffic.

The cyclist, Gary Hejl, 69, of Lincoln, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. However, his injuries have since been downgraded and he is expected to survive.

After an investigation, Hudson was cited for the crash on July 31.

