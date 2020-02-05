Man convicted in 2018 Lincoln killing gets 58-70 years

On Wednesday, a Lancaster County District Court judge sentenced Jesse Wilson, 33, to 58-to-70 years in prison for the killing of Stacy Talbot in October 2018.

Wilson took a plea deal, pleading no contest to charges of manslaughter and using a firearm to commit a felony. He faces 18-20 years for the manslaughter conviction and 40-50 years for the using a firearm to commit a felony conviction. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed a second-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors said Wilson shot Talbot, 42, in October 2018 as they drove around Lincoln with two other people. Talbot was found shot in the chest in the street near 14th and Judson Streets in northeast Lincoln.

At the time, a witness told police he was traveling northbound in the area as the car Talbot was in headed south, and heard a loud bang. He said it sounded like a blown tire, but he then turned around to check on Talbot, who was at that point lying in the street.

Wilson was found and arrested days later in Clovis, New Mexico. Two other people, Sherry Thomas and James Howard have been charged in the case.