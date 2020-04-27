Man critically injured after being hit by vehicle while crossing Cornhusker Highway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) A man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Cornhusker Highway on Saturday.
Lincoln Police said the 36-year-old pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk near 1st and Cornhusker around 9:30 p.m.
LPD said an eastbound vehicle hit the man as he was crossing the highway.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to Lincoln Police, an investigation is underway into the crash.
No arrests have been made and no citations were issued.