Man dies after being freed from northeast Nebraska grain bin

A man died after getting trapped in a northeast Nebraska grain elevator, authorities said.

Deputies and emergency crews were sent about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday to the scene about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east and a mile (1.6 kilometers) south of Hartington. The workers managed to free him, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office identified him as Kelly Burbach, 60, who lived in Coleridge. He worked for Hansen Farms, the sheriff’s office said.