Man dies after being hit by tractor in Wood River

Man dies after being hit by a tractor in Wood River
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 9:34 PM, Nov 09, 2019

Wood River, Neb. (KSNB) - A man died Saturday afternoon after being hit by a tractor in Hall County.

The accident happened around 2:00 p.m. in the 600 block of 9th St. in Wood River.

The man's name and other details have not yet been released.

Read the original version of this article at www.ksnblocal4.com.

 