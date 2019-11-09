Man dies after being hit by tractor in Wood River

Wood River, Neb. (KSNB) - A man died Saturday afternoon after being hit by a tractor in Hall County.
The accident happened around 2:00 p.m. in the 600 block of 9th St. in Wood River.
The man's name and other details have not yet been released.
