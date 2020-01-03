Man dies after vehicle crashes off Nebraska highway

A driver died after his vehicle crashed off a state highway in northeast Nebraska, authorities said.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Thursday along Nebraska Highway 35, about 4 miles east of Wayne. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the pavement into a ditch and then rolled.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office identified him as Richard Leikhus, who lived in rural Wakefield.

The crash is being investigated.