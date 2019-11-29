Man killed on Thanksgiving crash in Saunders County identified

A man killed after being thrown over a viaduct on Highway 77 Thanksgiving evening in Saunders County has been identified.

Authorities said Gene Lefler, 65, of Bennington, was killed in the crash.

It happened at 6:19 p.m. Thursday on the viaduct west of Wahoo.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office said it involved five vehicles all northbound on Highway 77 on the viaduct.

The sheriff's office said one of the drivers got out of his car and was checking on another driver after a crash. That's when deputies say a semi-tractor trailer lost control on the icy viaduct and trailer jacknifed striking the viaduct. Lefler, who was walking, was thrown from the top of the bridge. He was taken to the Saunders Medical Center and later transported to Bryan West in Lincoln. That is where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said there were no other injuries.